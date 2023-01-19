Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State following Daye's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -1.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 100-66 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers are 5-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.9.

The Mountaineers are 3-3 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.7% from deep. Justin Abson leads the Mountaineers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostafa is averaging 12.8 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jomaru Brown is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Tyree Boykin is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.9 points for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

