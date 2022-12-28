Coastal Carolina hosts Louisiana after Brown's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-2) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Jordan Brown scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 100-72 loss to the Texas Longhorns. The Chanticleers have gone 4-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-2 in road games. Louisiana has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Linton Brown is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 11.5 points. Jomaru Brown is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Advertisement

Jordan Brown is scoring 19.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article