Coastal Carolina hosts Moore and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (10-16, 3-11 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-16, 4-10 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -1.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Collin Moore scored 28 points in Georgia State's 88-77 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 3-11 in conference games. Georgia State is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry Abraham is averaging 4.5 points for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Dwon Odom is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamaine Mann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

