Coastal Carolina hosts South Alabama after Moore's 22-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (8-11, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -2; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Isaiah Moore scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 76-72 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Chanticleers have gone 6-3 at home. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 6.4.

The Jaguars have gone 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 15.3 points and two steals for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Moore is averaging 17.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

