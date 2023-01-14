Coastal Carolina hosts Tucker and Georgia State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)
The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 2.3.
The Chanticleers are 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Panthers and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.
Linton Brown is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 10 points. Jomaru Brown is averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.
Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.