ATLANTA — Jake Wright and Parker Chavers each homered to help lead Coastal Carolina to a 9-4 victory Saturday over Florida A&M in an elimination game of the Atlanta regional.

Coastal Carolina (36-25-1), the 2016 College World Series champion, built a sizable lead by scoring three runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Florida A&M (27-34) cut the deficit to 7-4 with a three-run sixth, including RBI singles from Brett Maxwell and Octavien Moyer and Robert Robinson’s sacrifice fly.

Cory Wood had two hits and two walks and scored three times for Coastal Carolina, which plays the Auburn-Georgia Tech loser Sunday. Kyle Skeels drove in two runs with sacrifice flies.

Nick Parker (2-1) allowed three runs in five innings. Austin Kitchen got his first save with three scoreless innings.

Willis McDaniel hit a solo homer for Florida A&M. Florida A&M starter Josh Hancock (5-7) allowed six runs before leaving with two outs in the fifth.

