Coastal Carolina takes on Georgia Southern following Brown's 28-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -4; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Jomaru Brown scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 77-76 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Chanticleers are 5-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina is fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Essam Mostafa paces the Chanticleers with 10.4 boards.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.

The Chanticleers and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry Abraham is averaging 4.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Chanticleers. Brown is averaging 16.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Savrasov is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

