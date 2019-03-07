CONWAY, S.C. — Zac Cuthbertson had 28 points as Coastal Carolina romped past South Alabama 92-70 on Thursday night.

Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 17 points for Coastal Carolina (15-14, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Devante Jones added 15 points. Ajay Sanders had 12 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Coastal Carolina scored 55 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Trhae Mitchell had 22 points for the Jaguars (14-16, 7-10). Josh Ajayi added 13 points. Herb McGee had six rebounds.

The Chanticleers evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Coastal Carolina 84-77 on Jan. 5. Coastal Carolina finishes out the regular season against Troy at home on Saturday. South Alabama finishes out the regular season against Appalachian State on the road on Saturday.

