DeVante Jones scored 31 points with 14 rebounds and five assists for Coastal Carolina, which made only 1 of 13 3-pointers (8%) but hit 20 of 21 free throws, including Jones’ 14 of 14. Tommy Burton scored 11 points and Gumb-Frater finished with six.
There were 15 lead changes and eight ties and the Mavericks led 34-29 at halftime.
Sam Griffin hit 4 of 9 3-pointers and scored 14 points for UT Arlington (14-18). Azore had 11 points and four assists and Nicolas Elame added 10 points.
Brian Warren, who was second on the Mavericks in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.