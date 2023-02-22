Coastal Carolina visits Georgia Southern following Daye's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-15, 7-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -7; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 78-75 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles have gone 10-4 at home. Georgia Southern has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers are 5-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.5 assists per game led by Henry Abraham averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Savrasov is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Abraham is averaging 4.6 points for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

