Coastal Carolina visits Old Dominion after Stanley's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -7; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Ben Stanley scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 81-75 overtime win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Monarchs are 8-1 in home games. Old Dominion ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Mekhi Long leads the Monarchs with 7.5 boards.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.7.

The Monarchs and Chanticleers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Advertisement

Mostafa is averaging 13.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Linton Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article