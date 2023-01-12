Coastal Carolina visits Old Dominion after Stanley's 22-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-6, 2-2 Sun Belt)
The Monarchs are 8-1 in home games. Old Dominion ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Mekhi Long leads the Monarchs with 7.5 boards.
The Chanticleers are 1-3 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.7.
The Monarchs and Chanticleers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.
Mostafa is averaging 13.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Linton Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.