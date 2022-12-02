Coastal Carolina visits Winthrop after McMahon's 22-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) at Winthrop Eagles (4-4)
The Chanticleers are 0-2 in road games. Coastal Carolina scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is shooting 78.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Winthrop.
Jomaru Brown is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 14.3 points for Coastal Carolina.
