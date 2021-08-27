The Sun Belt made a big splash last season by knocking off three Big 12 schools. The league will get a chance to upset some ranked teams again this time: Louisiana is at No. 21 Texas to start the season. Appalachian State will play at No. 14 Miami while Georgia State is at No. 10 North Carolina on Sept. 18. Louisiana-Monroe plays at No. 16 LSU on Nov. 20. As far as the league goes, the East showdown should be Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State on Oct. 20. The next day, Louisiana is at Arkansas State, a game likely to decide the West.