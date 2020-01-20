Jashaun Agosto had 16 points for the Sharks (9-10, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended. Ty Flowers added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Raiquan Clark had 11 points.
Wagner, which snapped its four-game losing streak, plays Bryant on the road on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn matches up against St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Thursday.
