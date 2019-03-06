NEW YORK — Jalen Cobb had 15 points to lead five Fordham players in double figures as the Rams got past George Washington 67-56 on Wednesday night. Ivan Raut added 14 points for the Rams. Ty Perry chipped in 13, Chuba Ohams scored 11 and Nick Honor had 10. Perry also had seven rebounds for the Rams, while Ohams posted nine rebounds and four blocks.

Justin Mazzulla had 12 points for the Colonials (8-22, 4-13 Atlantic 10 Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Justin Williams added 11 points and six rebounds. DJ Williams had eight rebounds.

Maceo Jack, who was second on the Colonials in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 16).

The Rams evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. George Washington defeated Fordham 79-61 on Jan. 30. Fordham (12-18, 3-14), which snapped its four-game losing streak, finishes out the regular season against La Salle on the road on Saturday. George Washington finishes out the regular season against George Mason at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.