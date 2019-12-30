Fordham scored 39 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Andrew Robinson had 15 points for the Eagles (4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Koby Thomas added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dejuan Clayton had 13 points.

Kamar McKnight, who led the Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had 4 points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Fordham plays VCU on the road on Thursday. Coppin State plays South Carolina State at home on Saturday.

