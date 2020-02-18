Malik Jefferson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-17, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Morse added 12 points and Nana Opoku 10.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Wagner defeated Mount St. Mary’s 66-47 on Jan. 2. Wagner faces Central Connecticut at home on Friday. Mount St. Mary’s plays Robert Morris on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com