Davidson (5-3, 2-2) rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns — a 15-yard pass from Tyler Phelps to Aris Hilliard and a 5-yard run by Wesley Dugger.

After Dugger’s touchdown with 7:22 remaining, Marist went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that used almost six minutes and ended with Luke Paladino’s 24-yard field goal. Davidson couldn’t reach midfield on the final drive.

Austin Day completed 14 of 22 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown for Marist.

Phelps completed 13 of 27 for 199 yards and two touchdowns for Davidson. Dugger, who averages 115 rushing yards per game, had 17 carries for 83 yards and the one touchdown.

