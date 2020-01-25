Isaac Kante added 13 points for the Pride while Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie each scored 12.

James Butler had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Dragons (12-10, 5-4). Zach Walton added 14 points and Camren Wynter 10.

The contest began to break up the second-place logjam in the CAA, boosting Hofstra into a three-way tie for second, dropping the Dragons into a three-way cluster one game back.

Hofstra faces Elon on the road on Thursday. Drexel takes on Delaware on the road next Saturday.

