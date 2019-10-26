Codrington took the kickoff on his 25, bounced off one of his own blockers and found an open lane to the end zone for the winning score.

The Hornets drove to NCCU’s 25 in the closing seconds but Bryan Mills picked off Bethea to secure the victory.

NCCU (3-5, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) avenged a 28-13 upset victory at homecoming at Delaware State last year. It was the first time that Delaware State had beaten the Eagles since 2010.

Davius Richard hit Treveyon Pratt on a 74-yard scoring strike midway in the second quarter and then passed to Ryan McDaniel for a 20-yard touchdown toss with 5:18 left in the third to stretch the Eagles’ lead to 23-13.

Delaware State (1-7, 0-5), which has lost five straight, took an early 3-0 lead when Jose Romo-Martinez nailed a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Hornets tied the game at 10-10 when Bethea found Woodley for a 28-yard scoring strike at the 9:57 mark of the second.

