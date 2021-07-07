“My goals of graduating and helping UCLA and my teammates chase a championship have me more motivated than I have ever been,” Riley said.
Riley didn’t play his freshman season after being suspended for his involvement in a shoplifting incident in China during the Bruins’ season opener.
“We are very excited that Cody will be with the Bruins for another year,” coach Mick Cronin said. “He is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached.”
Earlier this week, guard Chris Smith announced that he won’t return to Westwood for a fifth year of eligibility, which the NCAA would have allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Smith averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting the first eight games before sustaining an ACL tear to his left knee and missing the rest of his senior season.
