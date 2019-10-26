BROOKINGS, S.D. — Adam Cofield sprinted 71 yards on fourth down for a touchdown with 2½ minutes left and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State claimed its 28th straight victory with a 23-16 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

The Bison (8-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference) were inches short of a first down when they handed the ball to Cofield, who popped through the line and raced down the right sideline to snap a tie. North Dakota State’s defense did the rest, stopping Pierre Strong for a 1-yard loss and sacking Keaton Heide twice before the Jackrabbits (6-2, 3-1) came up way short on a fourth-and-23 razzle-dazzle play.