Chase Vinatieri kicked the two of his three field goals in the first quarter to give the Jackrabbits the early lead but North Dakota State scored the next 16 points on a Griffin Crosa field goal, a 59-yard run by Ty Brooks and a 6-yard TD pass from Trey Lance to Ben Ellefson.
Heide’s 3-yard TD run tied the game at 16 with 7:22 left in the game.
Strong rushed for 120 yards for South Dakota State.
J’Bore Gibbs, the starting quarterback for the third-ranked Jackrabbits, left the game with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.
