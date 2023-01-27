Cohen and Saint Francis (PA) host Cent. Conn. St.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-12, 5-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 3-5 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Josh Cohen scored 26 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 87-82 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash have gone 5-2 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks second in the NEC with 14.3 assists per game led by Landon Moore averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Amos is averaging 14.7 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 21.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

