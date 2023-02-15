Cohen and Saint Francis (PA) host Saint Francis (BKN)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-16, 6-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (13-13, 6-7 NEC) New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Josh Cohen scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 75-68 loss to the Merrimack Warriors. The Terriers are 10-4 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Flash are 6-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Cohen is scoring 21.7 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article