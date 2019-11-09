Albany’s Cameron Healy made four-straight free throws to close the gap to 69-63 before Lehigh’s Marques Wilson hit a jumper. Albany answered when Antonio Rizzuto drained a 3 to trail 71-66 with 2:06 left. Jeameril Wilson followed with a layup to stretch the margin to 73-66 before Malachi De Sousa nailed a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining. Albany’s Romani Hansen split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to make it 73-70 to close out Albany’s scoring.