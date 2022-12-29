Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against Cent. Conn. St. after 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-12) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-10) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -2.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Josh Cohen scored 28 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 77-66 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Red Flash are 3-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils are 1-7 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash and Blue Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 22.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Red Flash. Landon Moore is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Advertisement

Kellen Amos is averaging 13.6 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article