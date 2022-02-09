The Red Flash are 3-9 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is averaging 14.6 points for the Knights. Devon Dunn is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).
LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
