Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against LIU after 21-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 7-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-23, 1-13 NEC) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -7.5; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays the Long Island Sharks after Josh Cohen scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 72-64 victory over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Sharks are 2-8 on their home court. LIU is fifth in the NEC scoring 66.1 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Red Flash have gone 7-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Greene is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Sharks. Marko Maletic is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Cohen is averaging 21.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

