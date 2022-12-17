Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against No. 25 Miami after 40-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-8) at Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -25; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes after Josh Cohen scored 40 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 90-66 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Hurricanes are 7-0 in home games. Miami averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Isaiah Wong with 3.9.

The Red Flash are 0-5 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks third in the NEC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Cohen averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.5 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

Landon Moore averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Cohen is shooting 64.8% and averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

