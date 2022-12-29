Cohill and Youngstown State host Cleveland State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cleveland State Vikings (7-6, 2-0 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-4, 1-1 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -6.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Dwayne Cohill scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 76-65 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Penguins have gone 4-1 at home. Youngstown State averages 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Vikings are 2-0 in Horizon play. Cleveland State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is shooting 60.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Deshon Parker is averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

