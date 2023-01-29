Cohill leads Youngstown State against Detroit Mercy after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-14, 4-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -8.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points in Youngstown State’s 77-73 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Penguins are 8-2 in home games. Youngstown State is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 4-7 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.3 points. Cohill is shooting 54.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Antoine Davis is scoring 26.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Titans. Gerald Liddell is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

