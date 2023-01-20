Cohill leads Youngstown State against Milwaukee after 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Youngstown State Penguins (15-5, 7-2 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-6, 7-2 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Dwayne Cohill scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 86-70 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers have gone 9-2 at home. Milwaukee scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Penguins are 7-2 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 15.7 assists. Cohill leads the Penguins with 4.9.

The Panthers and Penguins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is averaging 7.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. BJ Freeman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cohill is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

