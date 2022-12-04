Cohill scores 43 as Youngstown State tops Wright State 88-77

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77 on Sunday.
The Raiders (5-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals. AJ Braun added 17 points and eight rebounds. Amari Davis had 14 points and four assists.
Cohill’s point total is the 13th best mark for a Penguin. John McElroy holds the record, scoring 72 in a win over Wayne State in the 1968-69 season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.