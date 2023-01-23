Coit and Northern Illinois host Kent State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (16-3, 6-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-12, 3-3 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after David Coit scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 88-67 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Huskies are 2-3 on their home court. Northern Illinois ranks sixth in the MAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Keshawn Williams averaging 7.3.

The Golden Flashes are 6-0 in MAC play. Kent State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies and Golden Flashes match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.9 points for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Sincere Carry is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article