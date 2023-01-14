Coit and Northern Illinois host Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (10-6, 1-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-11, 1-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -11.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Toledo Rockets after David Coit scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 73-54 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 32.2% from downtown, led by Kaleb Thornton shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 1-2 in MAC play. Toledo ranks second in the MAC shooting 37.8% from downtown. Elijah Wilson paces the Rockets shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

