Coit and Northern Illinois host Western Michigan

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-13, 4-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-15, 2-6 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Western Michigan Broncos after David Coit scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 87-69 loss to the Ball State Cardinals. The Broncos have gone 5-3 at home. Western Michigan is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 4-4 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Keshawn Williams averaging 7.3.

The Broncos and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is averaging eight points and 9.9 rebounds for the Broncos. Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Zarigue Nutter is averaging 11 points for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

