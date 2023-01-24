Coit scores 32, Northern Illinois knocks off Kent St. 86-76

DEKALB, Ill. — David Coit scored 32 points as Northern Illinois beat Kent State 86-76 on Tuesday night.
Jalen Sullinger finished with 17 points for the Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1). Kent State also got 16 points and seven assists from Sincere Carry. Miryne Thomas also put up 14 points and seven rebounds. The loss broke the Golden Flashes’ 10-game winning streak.
Hunter scored 11 points in the first half and Northern Illinois went into the break trailing 40-37. Coit scored 22 points in the second half to help lead Northern Illinois to a 10-point victory.
NEXT UP
Northern Illinois plays Saturday against Ball State at home, and Kent State hosts Buffalo on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.