Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, and T.J. Gibbs added 19 for the Fighting Irish.
NO. 23 PURDUE 79, GREEN BAY 57
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help Purdue beat Green Bay,
The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against nonconference foes. Proctor spent the last two seasons at High Point.
Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.