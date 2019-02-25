BALTIMORE — RJ Cole scored 19 points, leading four into double-digit scoring and Howard rallied in the second half to defeat Morgan State 75-69 Monday night.

After trailing by nine at halftime, Howard shot 59 percent from the floor in a 48-point second half. Cole made two free throws and then a 3-pointer to break a 50-50 tie midway through the second half as Howard took the lead for good. The Bison led by 11 after a Cole jump shot with 1:50 remaining, and Morgan State scored the final five points.

Cole also had six steals and four assists. Andre Toure added 14 points for Howard (14-15, 8-6 Mid-East Athletic Conference), while Chad Lott and Akuwovo Ogheneyole scored 12 points apiece. Lott pulled down seven rebounds and Ogheneyole six.

David Syfax led Morgan State (8-18 3-10) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Burke added 13 points, Kyson Rawls 12.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.