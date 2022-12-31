Cole scores 23, Lindenwood defeats Tennessee Tech 82-64

Cole added seven rebounds for the Lions (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Cam Burrell scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Kevin Caldwell Jr. finished with 14 points and six assists.

The Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2) were led in scoring by Jayvis Harvey, who finished with 18 points. Jaylen Sebree added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for Tennessee Tech. Tyrone Perry had 10 points and two steals.