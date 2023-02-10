Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host conference foe CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-12, 7-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 9-4 Big West)
The Titans are 7-6 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Hawaii.
Vincent Lee is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Titans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.
