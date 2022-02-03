The Highlanders are 6-3 in home games. UC Riverside is eighth in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 6.5.
The Rainbow Warriors are 6-0 against conference opponents. Hawaii is second in the Big West with 13.6 assists per game led by JoVon McClanahan averaging 3.7.
The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Dominick Pickett is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.
McClanahan is averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.
Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.