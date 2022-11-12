Coleman, Avea help Hawaii open with 72-54 victory over MVSU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HONOLULU — Noel Coleman totaled 22 points, Samuta Avea scored 20 and Hawaii pulled away in the second half to beat Mississippi Valley State 72-54 in the Rainbow Warriors’ season opener on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Coleman and Avea both scored 11 in the second half to help Hawaii turn a 30-28 lead at intermission into a rout.

Coleman sank 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range for Hawaii and Avea made 2 of 4, but the rest of their teammates were 2 for 20. Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Terry Collins topped Mississippi Valley State (0-2) with 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Barber scored 13.

Hawaii shot just 39.4% overall and 26.5% from 3-point range (9 of 34) but the Rainbow Warriors got off 17 more shots. The Delta Devils shot 42.9% from the floor, including 41.7% from distance (5 of 12).

