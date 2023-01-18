Coleman, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to visit Baker, UC Irvine Anteaters

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 5-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-6, 5-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit Dawson Baker and the UC Irvine Anteaters in Big West play Thursday. The Anteaters have gone 5-3 at home. UC Irvine averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-1 against Big West opponents. Hawaii averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Anteaters and Rainbow Warriors meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 13.8 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Coleman is averaging 14.5 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

