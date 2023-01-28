Coleman III scores 18, Texas A&M beats Vanderbilt 72-66

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV added 14 points apiece and Texas A&M blew a 13-point second-half lead Saturday night before rallying to beat Vanderbilt 72-66. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Andersson Garcia made a layup to give Texas A&M a two-point lead with a minute to play before Taylor stole the ball, was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 70-66 with 43 seconds left.

Taylor scored the final five points in a 12-0 run that gave the Aggies a 64-51 lead with 8:29 to play. Vanderbilt scored 15 of the next 16 — including eight points from Jordan Wright — to take a one-point lead after Tyrin Lawrence hit two free throws with 2:59 to go. The Commodores went scoreless the rest of the way.

The Aggies made just 2 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 29 seconds, but Vanderbilt went 0 for 5 from the field and committed two turnovers in the last three minutes.

Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1 SEC), which rebounded from a 76-67 loss to Kentucky last Saturday with a 79-63 win at No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday, has won nine of its last 10 games.

Myles Stute scored a career-high 22 points for Vanderbilt (10-10, 3-4), Wright added 15 points and Trey Thomas scored 13. Stute matched his career-best by hitting seven of the Commodores’ 12 3-pointers.

The Aggies made just 64% of their 34 free-throw attempts but outscored Vanderbilt, which was called for 24 personal fouls, 23-8 from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt plays Tuesday at No. 2 Alabama

Texas A&M visits Arkansas on Tuesday

