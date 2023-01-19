Coleman leads Ball State against Kent State after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ball State Cardinals (13-5, 4-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-3, 5-0 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jarron Coleman scored 22 points in Ball State’s 71-70 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Golden Flashes are 8-0 in home games. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Miryne Thomas paces the Golden Flashes with 6.1 boards.

The Cardinals are 4-1 against conference opponents. Ball State is fifth in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 3.2.

The Golden Flashes and Cardinals face off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. Sincere Carry is averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Kent State.

Coleman is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. Sparks is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

