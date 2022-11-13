Coleman leads Hawaii against Eastern Washington after 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0)
Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Noel Coleman scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 72-54 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.
Hawaii went 10-3 at home last season while going 17-11 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.1 last season.
Eastern Washington went 8-11 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 5.5 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.