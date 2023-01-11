Coleman leads NJIT against Binghamton after 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (5-10, 1-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-11, 1-1 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Miles Coleman scored 22 points in NJIT’s 91-83 overtime win over the Maine Black Bears. The Highlanders have gone 2-4 in home games. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 65.7 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Bearcats are 1-1 in America East play. Binghamton averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Highlanders and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Coleman is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Jacob Falko is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

