The Demons are 4-6 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.
The teams square off for the third time this season in Southland play. The Demons won the last meeting 90-76 on Jan. 29. Carvell Teasett scored 27 points to help lead the Demons to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
Coleman is averaging 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Demons. Teasett is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.
